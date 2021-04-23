Mildred Dorothy “Millie” Gibson, 78, of Capon Bridge, died on Tues., April 20, 2021, at her home.
Millie was born on Jan. 8, 1943 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late William and Margaret Stark Bennett. She worked as a pharmacy tech for 20+ years at Rite Aid in Romney. Millie loved bingo, playing cards, traveling and being with her family and friends.
Millie married John F. Gibson on March 1, 1963 in Baltimore.
Surviving with her husband of 58 years are 2 sons, Mark J. Gibson of Capon Bridge and Mike W. Gibson of Winchester, Va.; 2 brothers, William “Billy” Bennett of Shrewsbury, Pa. and Richard Bennett of Baltimore; and 4 grandchildren, Makayla Gibson, Matthew Gibson, Lauren Gibson and Jared Gibson.
She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Terri Jo Gibson; a brother, Donald Bennett; and 2 sisters, Margaret “Marge” Wolford and Shirley Zehner.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
