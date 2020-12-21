Shirley Maxine (Parry) Lee, 85, of Romney (formerly of Springfield), passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Born April 26, 1935, in Green Spring, Shirley was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Lenhart) Parry. Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Alex R. Lee, Jr. (Dec. 1995); 3 brothers, William Parry, Robert Parry and John Parry; 2 sisters, Elizabeth “Biba” Morrison and Mary “Sue” Bazzell; as well as an infant brother and infant sister.
Shirley is survived by 4 children, Teresa Stine and husband Rick of Cumberland, Md., Lois Ganoe of Romney, Robert Lee of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Keith Lee and wife Tina of Romney; 9 grandchildren, Mandee Shanholtz, Daniel Shanholtz, Melissa Stine, Janelle Ganoe, Natalie Ganoe, Tyler Lee, Dr. Adam Lee, Alex Lee, III and Cameron Lee; and 13 great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by a brother, Alvin “Bake” Parry of Cumberland and a sister, Barbara “Jean” Coleman of Norwich, OH.
Shirley was a kindergarten teacher’s aide for 24 years at Springfield Elementary School. She liked to bake, crochet, do word puzzles and clean. Family was important to her and she loved to spend time at the beach with the grandkids. Shirley was an avid WVU football fan and was a season ticket holder for over 20 years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring. A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held on April 24, 2021. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Shirley’s name to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
