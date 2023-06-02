John W. Reid, Sr.

John Windell Reid, Sr., 93, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at English Meadows Senior Living in Stephens City, Va.
John was born on July 28, 1929, the son of the late Theodore Francis and Elia Love Farmer Reid in Lehew, W.Va. He graduated from Capon Bridge High School in 1947 and from Winchester Business College in 1949. He was a member of the Brucetown United Methodist Church and also attended Timber Ridge Christian Church. He was a past president of Winchester-Frederick County Jaycees, a member of Winc-Fred American Cancer Society, Continental Dance Club, Capon Bridge High Alumni, Virginia National Guard and Winchester Host Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the highest award from Lions Club International.
John was a life member of Winchester Moose, Elks & Eagles Clubs and the Capon Valley Rod & Gun Club. He directed the Apple Blossom Grand Feature Parade for 2 years. He was a member of Winchester Primetimers Organization, Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary and Medical Center Follies for 40+ years. John was employed by Royal Jewelers for 50 years and was recognized as Corporate Manager of the Year in 1974.
John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rosa “Rosie” Martin Reid; a son, Eric P. Reid (Suzanne); a daughter-in-law, Phyllis McKee Reid; four granddaughters, Leslie-Ann Reid Eichelberger Colvin (Scott), Erika Love Reid (Jordan Holton), Heather Love Reid Hayden (Justin) and Jennifer Rose Reid; three great-grandsons, Bryan Reid Eichelberger (Lisa), Caleb Reid Eichelberger and Landon Avery Hayden; a great-great-grandson, Jalen Joseph Eichelberger; a great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Love Hayden to be born this month; and a goddaughter, Kim Dunlap Burns.
He is preceded in death by his son, John Windell Reid, Jr; his parents; two sisters and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Catlett. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery, c/o Henry Krautwurst, P.O. Box 114, High View, WV 26808.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
