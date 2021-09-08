Savanna Elizabeth Ann Hose, 25, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home.
Born on March 13, 1996, in Martinsburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of Melissa Tanner of Romney and the late Larry Hose Sr.
Savanna was a homemaker.
Surviving with her mother are 3 sons, Antion Day-Hose, Zabier Anthony Hooker and Mason Carter Hooker all at home; a sister Shelby Hart of Moorefield; a brother Larry Hose Jr. of Tenn.; grandparents, Alfred and Sally Johnson of Augusta; grandmother, Mary Kidwiler of Baker; and step-father, Lanny Gates of Romney.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home.
