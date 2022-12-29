Josephine E. Ganoe

Josephine Elizabeth Ganoe, 78, of Romney, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Born June 17, 1944, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Roy Sampson Timbrook and Mary Frances (Clower) Timbrook. Besides her parents, Jo is preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest Shockey; and by a daughter, Kathy Jo Shockey.
Jo is survived by her sons, Terry A. Shockey and wife Mary of Romney and Steven M. Shockey of Romney; her daughter, Amy D. Ganoe of Romney; her grandchildren, Travis A. Shockey, Erika N. Tarantino and husband Jacob, and Kaitlyn B. Shockey, all of Romney; her great-grandchildren, Alesana, Joseph and Isabella Tarantino; her sisters, Betty Heare and her twin, Judy Southerly, both of Romney; and by her brother, Kenneth Timbrook of Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jo grew up in Romney and attended Hampshire County schools. She was a stay at home mom until Ernest passed away. She worked as a CNA at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, eventually retiring from there. Jo was a hard worker and a loving and caring person. She loved her family more than anything and always made sure that her children had the best Christmas’ possible. She enjoyed word search puzzles, planting flowers, cooking and faithfully watching Judge Judy. She will be lovingly missed by friends and family.
Friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wendell Everett officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jo’s memory to Breast Cancer Awareness Association, 40 East Montgomery Ave., 4th Floor, Ardmore, PA 19003.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
