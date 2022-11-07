Lola V. Cheshire

Lola Virginia Cheshire, 94, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Delray, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Michael and Lillie (Bean) Michael.
Lola had worked at National Fruit, Winchester, Va. She loved quilting and her dogs and cats. She was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Augusta.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Dutch” Cheshire; a son, Jimmy Cheshire; and her siblings, Eugene Michael, Maxine See, Mazie Fishel and Mildred Daugherty.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Beverly Bergdoll and Gladys Shaffer, both of Augusta; grandchildren, Bonnie, Brian, Katie, Jennifer, Michael and Julie; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Michael Cheshire officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.