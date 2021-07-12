A memorial service and celebration of life for Brooks and Avery Kesner who passed away in January of this year will be held at the Christ Community Church in Augusta on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Kesner officiating.
Arrangements by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
