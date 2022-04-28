Allan Zane Loy, 63, of Shanks passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 23, 1958, in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Zane O. Loy and Judith A. Loy of Shanks. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1976.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Carol L. Homan; a son, Zachary Allan Zane Loy and wife Samantha of Reedsville; a daughter, Amanda Loy and husband Adam Lewellen of Baltimore; 4 grandchildren, Kyle, Audrey, Emaline and Lillian Zane; a sister, Vickie Parker (John) of Augusta; 2 nieces, Jessi and Casey; 3 great-nephews, Jordan, Anden and Julien; and a great-niece, Isis.
Allan loved his family, friends and his farm. He enjoyed life and loved to dance and have a drink with his friends. His health kept him from continuing his farming.
Allan’s request was no service, but Mom and Carol decided they would like his friends to be together to share their memories so a Celebration of Life will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Hope Christian Church with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Also, per Allan’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loy family.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
