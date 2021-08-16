Barbara Young Schaeffer, 94, of Winchester, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at her residence in Winchester-Canterbury.
Born Feb. 2, 1927, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Willam Glenn and Molly Weaver Young. She graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College in 1949, majoring in mathematics and minoring in education. She married Robert Sherman Schaeffer on June 24, 1950, and raised 3 children, Robert, William and Elizabeth in Potomac, Md.
After her divorce in 1980, Barbara went back to community college to learn accounting and became a successful bookkeeper for several enterprises until her retirement in 2005. She suffered a debilitating stroke later that year but embraced rehabilitation and lived independently for another 15 years.
A gracious and loving woman, Barbara had a steely determination that enabled her to weather life's disappointments. She never complained or quit. She tacked her life's sail to the prevailing wind and adapted to the conditions of that day with a warm smile and kind words for her companions.
Barbara loved her family with intensity and she departed with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She "lit up" with the birth of each new baby and was never happier than time spent with her little ones. She adored watching, listening and playing with them.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The River House in support of its youth arts education programing at P.O. Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or on-line at theriverhousewv.org.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge.
