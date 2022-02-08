Melvin M. Bontrager, 62, of Shanks, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Dec. 9, 1959, in Goshen, Indiana, he was the son of the late Mahlon M. Bontrager and Marilyn H. (Miller) Bontrager.
He pioneered and pastored Evangel Holiness Church in Shanks, for 11 years.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lou (Shoemaker) Bontrager; children, Caleb Bontrager, Nathaniel Bontrager, Gabriel Bontrager, all of Granite City, Mo., Melita Holden of Joplin, Mo.; a brother, Steve Bontrager of South Bend, Ind.; 2 sisters, Sally Barringer and Mabel Goyer, both of Goshen; and 9 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Safe Haven Tabernacle, Romney. Interment will be in Old Pine Cemetery, Purgitsville.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm, at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.