Earl L. Nealis

Earl Lawson Nealis, age 95, of Beltsville, Md., passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Born in Augusta, on Oct. 2, 1927, he was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Easton Nealis. He is survived by Letha (Terry) Nealis Cope, Frederick, Md., Jane Nealis, Beltsville, and James Nealis, College Park, Md.
Raised on a farm in Augusta, he graduated from Romney High School. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 18, serving in World War II, including at the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. He took classes at both Potomac State College and West Virginia University but rejoined the Navy at the outbreak of the Korean War. As a Navy electrician, he was awarded both the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal (Europe) during his military service. He returned to civilian life in 1953 and married Ruth Easton, daughter of Dr. James F. and Bessie (Jarrell) Easton of Romney, in 1954. After settling in the Washington area, he worked as a draftsman and engineering assistant at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (after attending drafting school) and retired in 1980. He was skilled and self-sufficient in many areas — construction, plumbing, electrical work, cars, etc. In later years he took up golfing, but stayed active in the College Park American Legion, where he was a member for 70 years and worked bingo and often attended Legion dances. He was also a member of the American Legion, Romney and Romney VFW, and attended many USS Rolette shipmate reunions. For many years he was very active in the Beltsville United Presbyterian Church and was also a member of the Laurel Senior Friendship Club.
Viewing will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at noon, at Ebenezer Cemetery, 22396 Northwestern Pike, Romney, with Shaffer Funeral Home of Romney assisting locally.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Legion, Post 217, 9218 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20740.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
