Ruth Ann Long, 79, of Slanesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on April 7, 1944, in Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Edward Milburn and Hilda (Cather) Milburn.
Ruth was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw. She enjoyed farming, gardening, working in the kitchen and canning.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Long in 1986.
She is survived by her children, Naomi Long, Walter Long (Jennie), both of Slanesville, Lester Long of San Antonio, Texas and Clifford Long, Jr. (Jenny) of Ravenna, Ohio; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Joe Milburn (Pat) of York, Pa., Sam Milburn of Winchester, Ethel Staton of Winchester, Sue Unger (Bobby) of Berkley Springs, and Dorothy Gura (Bill) of Florida.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw, with Pastor Earl Travis officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
