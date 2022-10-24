Pamela A. Patton Tolman

Pamela Anne Patton Tolman, 72 — Our sweet mountain mama took that country road back to the loving arms of her heavenly father on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
The oldest of 2 daughters, she was born May 16, 1950, to Paul Auxier and Anna Avalene Hoover Patton in Charleston, W.Va. Being the daughter of a conservation officer, she was raised in various cities around West Virginia. Where she grew a love for the many animals brought home by her father, music, reading and history.
She was sealed for time and eternity, to the love of her life David William Tolman on June 9, 1970, in the Idaho Falls temple. She was blessed with 8 children, 2 girls and half a dozen boys. She and David raised their family in multiple states including West Virginia, Virginia, Montana, Idaho and later settled in Smithfield, Utah which became her home.
Over the years she had several callings in the church, her favorite being the compassionate service coordinator. Her passion for history led her to re-enacting the civil war with the 81st Pennsylvania Battalion, ultimately leading to re-enacting at the Festival of the American West (USU) and ending with being a historian at the American West Heritage Center. Making many friendships along the way. She was an excellent seamstress and made many historical costumes for herself and others. She assisted in the costume design and also appeared in the movie The Avenging Angel in 1995.
She is survived by her loving husband David William (Smithfield, Utah); her children, David Paul (SLC, Utah), Katie Scarlett (Smithfield), Jeremiah (Katy) Tolman (St George, Utah), Judson (Andrea) Tolman (St. George), Eden (Dustin) Hooton (Smithfield), Lincoln (Allison) Tolman (Washington, Utah), Caleb (Brittany) Tolman (Washington); 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; her sister’s only daughter, Sierra (Ben) Heffron (Idaho Falls, Idaho); and many extended family and friends whom she dearly loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Jeanne Patton; her son, Rhett Jackson; grandson, Dillon; and great-granddaughter Angela.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. in the Amalga Stake Center in Amalga, Utah.
Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, North Logan, Utah.
