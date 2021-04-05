The family is sad to announce that Robert W. Ratcliff, 55, passed away suddenly at home in Cashmere, Wash., on Sat., March 20, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sat., April 10, 2021, at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Wardensville, WV 26851, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. Information for a memorial service in Chelan County, Wash. will be provided later. A reception will be held at the War Memorial Building in Wardensville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.