Betty Virginia Self, 86, of Romney, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Betty was born on May 31, 1934, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Humbertson Robertson. She was a graduate of Fort Hill High School, a former employee of Queen City Dairy, Cumberland, Md. and of People’s Drug Store in LaVale, Md. and a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Romney.
Betty enjoyed traveling, camping, Myrtle Beach, music, her ministry and spending time with her family. Betty married Venson Self on February 6, 1953, in Cumberland, Md. Venson died on July 22, 2010.
Betty is survived by 2 sons and 1 stepson, Richard Self (Linda) of Romney (grandchildren, Jocelyn Thorpe and Melanie Self), Brian Self (Michelle) of Deltona, Fla. and Michael Self of Severn, Md. (grandchildren, Aaron and Sean Self); 4 great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Ethan Shafer, Izaiah and Kaliah Thorpe.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Turner; a granddaughter, Christina Farris; and a brother, Carl Lee Robertson.
A memorial service for Betty will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. by Zoom. Officiating will be Steve Jackson. Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses by going to JW.org under donations. Betty has been entrusted to the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
