Theodore “Teddy” Louis Cox, Jr., 74, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Veterans Affairs Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
A celebration of Teddy’s life will be held at the Mountain View United Methodist Church in Star Tannery, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Pettry. Inurnment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.