Pauline E. “Polly” Tusing, 98, of Baker, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va.
Born on Dec. 15, 1924, at home in Hardy Co., Wardensville, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Elizabeth (Miller) Webster. She was a graduate of Wardensville High School, Class of 1943.
She is survived by two daughers, Linda J. Ambrose (William) of Delray and Lisa K. Robbins of Springfield, Va.; one son, Larry A. Tusing (Sally) of Manassas, Va.; a brother, Winfred W. Webster of Falls Church, Va.; a sister, Peggy Riggleman of Moorefield; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Victor Tusing; a daughter, Lou Anna Gilbert Harman; two sisters, Mattie V. Tusing and Judy Armstrong; and a brother, Charles Webster.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be in Rock Oak Cemetery, Baker.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
