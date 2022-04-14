Dorothy Ann Brill Heishman 95 of Strasburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market, Va.
A funeral service for Mrs. Heishman will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Lebanon Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Porter officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dorothy was born in Intermont, W.Va. on Nov. 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Howard Lee and Marjorie Vivian Smith Brill. She was a member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church where she took part in the Lutheran Church Women and held various offices throughout the years. Dorothy taught school in Hardy County, W.Va., prior to marriage and raising her family. She loved to travel, gardening, canning, reading, spending time with family and staying in touch with her numerous pen pals from around the world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Denzil Crawford Heishman and a brother James Alfred Brill.
Survivors include her children Deborah Pizzola (fiancé Richard Carpenter) of Madison, Va., Lisa Kay Stefancin (Ron) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Robyn Whitaker of Woodstock, Va.; her grandchildren, Heather Halfin (Josh), Meghan Kidwell (Bo), Joseph Abramski, Amanda Furman, Allison Stefancin, Matthew Whitaker (Carina), and Zachary Whitaker; her great-grandchildren, MacKenna Halfin, Mason Halfin, Kaytlyn Gregory, Alex Furman, and Emily Whitaker. Dorothy was the unofficial mom to many church members and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Gene McDonald, Roger Hockman, Wesley Hockman, Billy Hockman, Roy Reynolds, Joe Jackson, Jackie Rudolph, and Ken Brumback.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Lutheran Church, 10120 Middle Road, Lebanon Church, VA 22641.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Dorothy B. Heishman.
