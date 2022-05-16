Robert (Bob) W. Howard, 67, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Robert was born in Maine on September 24, 1954, the eldest of 5 children to Robert W. Howard Sr. and Alice E Erickson.
Bob enjoyed life to the fullest and was always a family man. He was quite the jokester as well and always tried to put a smile on everyone’s face. He was a master electrician by trade and this gave him many opportunities to take his family on many trips across the country and make everlasting memories. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many people.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sheryl Carmichael and, most recently his son, Andy Howard.
He leaves behind his best friend, Martha Howard, whom he had known for 47 years and married to for the majority of those. Robert also leaves behind his daughter, Kathy Howard and his grandsons — the lights of his life — Hayden Chapman and Elijah Brown. Bob has a lot of family members in Maine; his siblings Debbie Burdin, Mike Howard and Liza Howard, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins to carry on his memory.
Robert’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread on Short Mountain, W.Va., a special mountain in Maine and the Pacific Ocean of Carmel, Calif. There will be no services for Bob at this time.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.