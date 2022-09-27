Dolen Garfield Romine departed this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 83, while under the care of Winchester Medical Center.
At Dolen’s request he is being cremated and interred at a later date. There will be no services.
Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, is overseeing the arrangements.
