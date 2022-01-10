Lyle “Spunky” William Heavener, 72, of Romney, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Born on May 28, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late William Calvin and Anna Lee Heavener.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leona Mae Heavener and his son, Willie (Theresa) Heavener; 2 grandchildren, Tori and fiancé Mike and Wes (Emily) Heavener and 3 great-grandchildren, Lucy, Abbey and Jetson. He is also survived by his brother, Ricky (Joyce) Heavener; and sisters, Mary Keplinger, Sandi (Steve) Parish and Sara (Charlie) Cook.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Freddy Heavener.
Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Webb Air Force Base, Big Spring, Texas, from 1968-1972. He was named the 3560th Field Maintenance Squadron Airman of the month in November 1970. After returning to the area, he worked 40 years at Abex/Federal Mogul in Winchester, Va.
He enjoyed watching his son play sports for Hampshire High School and later found great joy in watching his grandchildren swim and wrestle for Millbrook High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Lyle’s memory to either Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV 26757 (in memo line please include HHS Wrestling Team) where his grandson, Wes is currently the head wrestling coach; or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
