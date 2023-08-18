Patricia King York, originally from Romney, passed away early Sunday morning, July 16.
She was born on Monday, Sept. 22, 1930, at 7:43 a.m. at Cumberland Memorial Hospital in Alleghany County, Md. She attended Romney schools where she excelled in girls basketball in high school. In the summers she spent time at nearby Camp Cliffside (Springfield) as a camper and later as a counselor, where she met a special young man who would become her future husband.
Upon graduating, Pat left for Harrisonburg, Va., to attend Madison College (currently JMU), making many lifelong friends and earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She was also vice-president of her chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority (Alpha Upsilon).
She graduated in May of 1952 and during her time at Madison, she had gotten serious and given her heart to the young man from camp, Douglas Hamilton York. He was from Baltimore, Md. and had graduated from Randolph Macon College. They were married on June 21, 1952, and moved to Richmond, Va., where they settled and began their family. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Randy Mathis); and sons Douglas and Alex (Jill). At the time of her passing, she had 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
During her marriage, she and Doug lived in Virginia, moved to Texas for a job transfer and retired first to Maryland and then back to Romney where they designed and built their perfect log home on Grassy Lick Rd. After Doug’s passing, Pat moved to Winchester, Va., to The Villages of Orchard Ridge and then as her health declined she moved to Windsor Meade in Williamsburg, Va., where she passed away at the age of 92.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was evident in the way she lived her life, and also in how she raised her children. Pat and Doug were charter members of Bon Air Baptist Church where she served and taught a ladies Sunday School class. She substituted exclusively at her favorite school, Manchester High School. In her 40s she went back to school at VCU to get an additional degree in Physical Education. She loved her memories of running down the field playing hockey with students half her age.
Her family remains devoted to her and continues to be grateful to the Lord for such a precious gift. There will be a Celebration of Life for her at a later time.
