Brenda Kay Buckbee, 68, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice. Brenda was being cared for by her family while she battled melanoma.
Born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Noah Odell” Ed” Buckbee and Ilene D. McDonald Buckbee Ganoe.
Brenda worked for the WV Schools for the Deaf & the Blind as a residential aide where she treated all the residents as if they were her own family. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1970.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, Joe Eddy Corbin.
Surviving are 4 siblings, Sharon Herriott (Andy) of Springfield, Johnny Buckbee of Paw Paw, Gloria Halle (Larry) of Amelia Island, Fla. and Edward Buckbee of Delray; and nieces, Stacy Graves, Sarah McDonald and Johnna Buckbee; nephew, Johnny Buckbee Jr.; great-nephew, Nathaniel Graves; and great-niece, Elizabeth Graves.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, with David Bradfield, minister officiating. Interment will follow in Delray Church of Christ Memorial Garden.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Don’s Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1562, Fort Ashby, WV 26719 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
