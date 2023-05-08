Hazel Elizabeth Michael, 81, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born on Aug. 18, 1941, in Three Churches, she was the daughter of the late Willie Edward Arnold and Bessie Lee (Day) Arnold.
Hazel attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and was a member of Three Churches Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, hunting and fishing but her greatest joy in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Michael, Sr. in 2016; her siblings, Russell Arnold, Virginia Watson, Agnes Ullery, Dorothy Michael and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her children, Ray A. Michael, Jr. (Tammy), Carol Quasney (Thomas), Patty Conneway, (Randy), all of Capon Bridge, Sharon Hornsby (DeWayne) of Three Churches and Vickye Wood (Coy) of Frostburg, Md.; her siblings, Ralph Arnold of Augusta, Frances Allen, Willie E. Arnold, Sr., both of Three Churches and Martha Barnes of Points; 29 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Lahmansville Cemetery, Lahmansville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
