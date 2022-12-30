Nancy Ann Loy, 82, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home.
Born on March 29, 1940, in Levels, she was the daughter of the late Paul Showalter and Hilda V. (Largent) Showalter.
She was a graduate of Romney High, Class of 1958. She was a member of Ebenezer Church, Romney, and had been employed by the West Virginia School for the Deaf, Romney.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ford William Loy, on May 31, 2022, and a son, Mitch Loy.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lewis of Romney and son, John Loy, of Romney; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and 3 sisters, Pauline Miller of Fort Ashby, Betty Nealis of Romney and Maxine Adams of Springfield.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, with Charles “Bucky” Wilson and Lucinda Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Inurnment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
