Kenneth McDonald, 89, of Manassas, Va., (formerly of Junction), passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
