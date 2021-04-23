Maynard Walter “Bunny” Grove, 77, of Stephens City, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sun., April 18, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA 22656 on Mon., April 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Rev C. Steve Melester. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Va.
Family will receive friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
