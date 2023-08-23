James A. ‘Jim’ Morris

James Asbury “Jim” Morris, 80 of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family and wonderful Hospice nurses.
Born May 15, 1943, Jim was the son of the late Ulysses J. Morris and Thelma V. (Paxton) Morris. He is preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Morris.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Josephine E. Bishop Morris, of 62 years who continuously cared for him throughout his prolonged illness. He is also survived by their children, Barbara Morris Shawen, Betty Jo Morris Hersh (Brett), Jesse J. Morris (Sharon) and Judy Lynn Morris Lewandowski (Rob); their grandchildren, Zach Shawen (Kayla), Rachel Wyandt (Wesley), Leah Taylor (Matthew), Megan Skiles (Jeremy), Micah Carpenter (Megan), Michael Morris (Natalia), Akaia Morris, Dahniha Morris, Tim Morris, Walayla Morris, Michelle Heishman (Jake) and Jaimie Gorman; as well as 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Gene Morris (Ann) and Johnny Morris (Donna); and his sisters, Barbara Carver (Basil) and Bonnie Bosley (Roger).
Jim attended school in Pennsylvania. In earlier years he was employed at B&O YMCA, orchards, Kinney Shoe Factory, and finally Abex from which he retired after 32 years. His passion was bluegrass, camping, steam engines, and tractors. He was also a member of the Springfield Assembly of God for 52 years and served as a long-term Deacon.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney with a service immediately following at 1 p.m. Pastor Ric Lewellen and Rev. Gene Morris will be officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Panhandle, friends that surrounded him and Josephine during his prolonged illness and Shaffer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Jim’s honor be sent to Hospice of the Panhandle for all of the compassionate work they do in our community. Please send contributions to 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.