Tina Marie White, 35, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born on January 12, 1985 in Germany, she was the daughter of Thomas K. Swisher and Theresa L. Miller Whetzel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Allen White and her grandmother, Delphina Miller.
Along with her parents, she is survived by a sister, Krystal Swisher of Petersburg; 3 brothers, Thomas Swisher of Romney, James Moorehead and Robbie Whetzel, both of Keyser; her step-father, James Whetzel and grandfather, Billy Miller of Augusta.
Tina had a heart of gold and loved to sing and entertain.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
