Teresa E. Dishong Haines, 60, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Berkeley Springs Health & Rehab, Berkeley Springs.
Born on Jan. 26, 1961 in Canton, OH, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Dishong and Emma L. Sheaks Dishong Marinin.
She had worked as a truck driver for Les Luttrel Trucking.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Dishong.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbur “Buddy” C. Haines; a daughter, Tessa Doherty of Winchester, Va.; a son, Timothy Seery of Massillon, OH; step-daughters, Jennifer Malcolm of Points and Jamie Voit of Augusta; step-son, Thomas Lannon of Slanesville; a brother, John Dishong of Hayes, Va.; sisters, Darlene Seery of Canton, OH, Michelle White of Orange Park, Fa. and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Brian Judy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.