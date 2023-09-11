Barbara D. O’Brien

Barbara Darlene O’Brien, 86, of Fort Ashby, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born June 23, 1937, in Swanton, Md., she was the daughter of the late Arthur Edgar Rhodes, Jr. and Mary Bell (Sweitzer) Rhodes.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lawrence Theodore O’Brien; and her grandson, Bobby Twigg.
She attended Springfield United Methodist Church.
Barb liked to watch “Jeopardy” and cooking shows. She enjoyed going to Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. The best times were spent at family gatherings and being at camp.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Ann Twigg and husband Bob; granddaughters, Stephanie Brinker and husband Matt and Mary Beth Shanholtz and husband Tyler; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Bradley, Luke, Wesley, Keyonia, Jayda, Raiden, Clayton, and Ellie; great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Kacey; granddaughter-in-law, Donna Twigg Gray and husband Will; and dear friend, Leelo Keckley.
Visitation at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Lucinda Fleming Davis, officiating.
Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Springfield, WV 26763.
