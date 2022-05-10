Joe Piccininni, 75, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, at his Hosac Mountain home in Cornish, Maine, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with Pompe disease, a form of muscular dystrophy.
The funeral was held on May 5. Local graveside arrangements are pending and will take place in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
