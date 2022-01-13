Ellen LaFaye Massie, 72, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Sterling, Va.
Born on Sept. 6, 1949, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Percy Harrelson, Jr. and Ellen Parker Harrelson.
She was a member of the American Women’s Business Association, Daughters of the Nile and Belle View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen LaFaye Cliff, son-in-law, Myles Cliff, both of Sterling; sisters, Sue Ruffner of Shanks and Nancy Schuster of Rock Bridge Baths, Va.; niece, SuEllen Racey of Shanks; “adopted son” John Weasenforth of Shanks; great-nephew, Dennis Hammons of Shanks and great-niece, Samantha Thorne and husband Hunter of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Tony Baker officiating. Interment will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
