Ila J. (Shingleton) Shaffer

Ila Josephine (Shingleton) Shaffer, 94, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Hilton Head, SC.
Ila was born on July 25, 1928, on her family’s farm on Bethel Church Road in Romney. Of the five daughters born to the late Arthur Curry Shingleton and Sarah Frances Triplett, she was the youngest. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Schell Shaffer; her sisters, Burnette Daughterty, Kathleen Smith, Ordella Allman and Reva Mae Smith; and a cousin who was more like a brother, Glenn Shingleton.
Ila is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jane Shaffer Morgret and her husband Edward of Hilton Head; her son, Mark Keith Shaffer of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Shaffer of Vero Beach, Fla.; four grandsons, Nicholas Koterba Morgret and his wife Lana of Ocoee, Fla., Clarke Shaffer Morgret and his wife Savanna of Romney, Jordan Keith Shaffer and his wife Ashley of Columbia, Tenn., and Christian Joel Shaffer of Nashville; and eight great-grandchildren, James and William Morgret of Ocoee, Haedilynn, Thea, and John Morgret of Romney and Miah, Jacob, and Ila (Sonny) Shaffer of Columbia.
Ila dedicated her life and gift of music to the Glory of God in many capacities for over 75 years. Her life revolved around her family and her music with her career in the later starting at the tender age of 5. First learning on the pump organ, she had instruction from her mother and the minister’s wife. She quickly surpassed what they could teach her and was soon teaching herself. By age 12, Ila became the church pianist at Fairview Methodist Church where her parents sung in the choir. It was there that she learned the importance of never letting a hymn “drag.” If you knew one thing about Ila Shaffer, it was that she never ever let a hymn lose tempo.
In the late 1940s, the family relocated from their family farm on Bethel Church Rd to Romney, where they became members at the Romney First United Methodist Church. Ila was a lifelong member of the Chancel Choir, most of the time as the director or accompanist…or both. It is difficult to summarize in a few paragraphs the impact that music had on her and that she had on others through her music. She truly was a special gift to us all.
Ila graduated from Romney High School in 1945. Though their paths crossed throughout their teen years, it was not until 1949 that she fell in love with her soul mate, Keith. The pair married in 1952 and they started their family shortly after. In 1955, they acquired Thrush Funeral Home where Keith worked and renamed it Shaffer Funeral Home. Together, they crafted a sense of community centered around caring for others, hospitality and kind smiles. At their home, you were home. The shared stories from just about everyone who walks through the doors of Shaffer’s on any given day are a testament to the depth of the loving impressions made by a woman who served her Lord, her family, and her community well.
Ila was a lifelong member of the GFWC of Romney, and a member and organist for Chapter 84 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Hampshire Health Care Auxiliary where she played the piano for the residents every Sunday and on special occasions.
She led her family for decades after the passing of Keith in 1987 and her guidance, advice, and patience has been a gift to her family. Ila Shaffer was a woman with poise, dignity, and a no-nonsense way of loving her people. Her words were always meaningful and carefully considered, but the lessons she taught through her actions are the ones that we’ll all carry with us in her absence.
There are far too many funny stories (the kind that make your stomach hurt and your eyes water) to share in a simple obituary. Just the same, there are too many nuggets of good advice, inspiring memories, and valuable life lessons. We could write a book really, and each person that read it would be able to feel the love that she emanated and the force that she was. Ila will be so sorely missed, but her legacy will live on through her family. Those who knew her were truly blessed.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Romney First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark James and Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating. Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery. Following the committal, friends will be welcomed back to Romney First United Methodist Church for a luncheon to celebrate Ila’s life.
Ila’s request was that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her honor to Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
