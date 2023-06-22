Lloyd E. Rinker

Lloyd Ellis Rinker, 91, of Augusta, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the V.A. Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Born on May 27, 1932, in Junction, he was the son of the late David Daniel Rinker and Nettie Helman Rinker.
Lloyd served in the U.S. Navy and spent 18 months in the combat zone in Korea. He was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Presidential Citation.
He was a member of Clinton Lodge No. 86, A.F. & A.M., American Legion Post 91, V.F.W. 1101 and Zoar Baptist Church. He had worked for the Coca Cola Plant and Housers Hatchery & Feed, Romney, before working for the WV Dept. of Highways from which he retired.
Along with his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene S. Rinker; and sister, Catherine Hogbin of Romney; his only son, Kenneth “Kenny” Rinker; daughter-in-law, Cynthia “Cindy” Rinker; and his wife of 65 years, Violet A. (Haines) Rinker on Nov. 26, 2020.
He is survived by a granddaughter, Olivia Donald (Webb) of Draper, Va.; great-grandchildren, Grace and Samuel Donald; nephews Jim Rinker, Bob Hogbin (Denese) and Mike Hogbin (Debbie); and special friend, Cheryl Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with military honors by the U.S. Navy. Masonic graveside rites will be accorded by the Clinton Lodge, No. 86, A.F. & A.M.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tranquility House for all of the care, support and love they gave during his time at the VA.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
