George Arthur Pyles, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born in Piedmont, W.Va., he was a son of the late Mary Irene Martin of Romney and Johnny Pyles of Fort Ashby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jean (Cheshire) Pyles on March 6, 2020; and a son, Danny Ray Pyles, Sr. of Romney.
Surviving is his son, Gregory Scott Pyles and companion Angela K. Wolford of Romney; his daughter, Amanda Jean Dantzic and husband Sheldon of Burlington; eight grandchildren, Danny Ray Pyles, Jr. and wife Christina of Fayetteville, NC, George V. Pyles of Paw Paw, Tony, Zachary and Corey LaFollette of Burlington, Blake Dantzic and companion Leah Davis of Burlington, Kennedi Grace Pyles of Hilliard, Fla. and Mason Owen Day and wife Jessica of North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren, LaLonie Rose Pyles, Bentley Ryder Pyles, Kade Hunter LaFollette, Emma Charlotte LaFollette, Kallen Blake Dantzic, Logan Tyler, Paxton LaFollette, Dalton LaFollette and Silas Lindan Day. Also surviving is one brother, Charles Thomas Braithwaite of Piedmont; a sister, Margaret Heavener of Romney; special friends of the family, Fred and Kay Nickelson of Romney; and life long neighbors, Connie Clark and Pete and Pixie Reel of Augusta.
At Mr. Pyles' request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
