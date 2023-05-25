Gennifer E. Burkett (Wehland)

Gennifer Elaine Burkett (Wehland), 51 of Romney, went peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 25th.
Gen devoted her life to caring for others as a CNA, daycare provider, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a loving wife of 33 years, mother of 2 boys and a second mother to all of their friends.
She went on to play an active role in the raising of her grandchildren. Gen spent her final days at home surrounded by all of those that loved her.
She is survived by her husband Rich of Romney; sons Josh and girlfriend Michaela of Capon Bridge and Matt and wife Kristen of Keyser; grandchildren Kevin, Natalie and Aria; mother and father in-law Donald and Polly Burkett; and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Memorial services are remaining private, and those that would like to attend should reach out to the family. The Burkett family would like to extend a big thank you for exceptional end of life care by Hospice of the Panhandle, and sister-in-law Terri Foote.
