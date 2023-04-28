Mary E. Starkey

Mary Evelyn Starkey, 83, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Sterling Care in Frostburg, Md.
Evelyn was born on Feb. 17, 1940, in Burlington to the late George and Bernice (Leatherman) Staggs. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Bill and Henry “Lee” Staggs.
Evelyn is survived by her 2 daughters, Teresa Burns Skidmore of Cumberland and Kimberly Burns Jennings of Romney; 6 sisters, Louise Pfiefer, Joanne Jones, Teddy Hanlin, Virginia Evans, Barbara Rohrbaugh and Doris Smith; and a brother, John Staggs. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Dustin Matlick of Keyser, Christina Kitzmiller Pritts of Romney and Deanna Kitzmiller Aguilar of San Diego; as well as 7 great-grandchildren, Madison and Lajon Morris, Ashton Andrews, Bryce and Braylon Jeffries, and Cristian and Hayden Aguilar; and a great-great-grandson, Jahsiah Whitlock.
For over 20 years, Evelyn was the owner of Evelyn’s Restaurant and Club in Romney. She put her heart and soul into providing a gathering place for the community all those years. It was a place and a calling that she cherished, and it’s undoubtedly a place where cherished memories were made by both regulars and passersby alike. Besides tending to the restaurant, she enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors near the river. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
Evelyn is best known in the community for the amazing Prime Rib she served. She will be missed greatly, but remembered for her quick whit and sarcastic humor.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the loving caregivers at Sterling Care in Frostburg for the wonderful care Evelyn received as a long-term resident.
Friends will be received on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steven L. Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery in Junction.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to American Legion Auxiliary Post 91, 154 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
