Vivian E. Shanholtz

Vivian Elaine Shanholtz, 83, of Capon Bridge, went home to be with the Lord on Fri., April 23, 2021, at her home.
Elaine was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Capon Bridge. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Nita Slonaker Sirbaugh. She worked at the National Fruit Products for more than 20 years and for ZeroPak in Winchester, a Nursery Aide at the Rosedale Baptist Church and was a nanny for Dr. Ann Bacon of Winchester. Elaine was a member of the former New Testament Faith Assembly of God in Capon Bridge. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. Elaine married Larry R. Shanholtz on March 31, 1956, Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 65 years are 4 sons, Larry R. “Randy” Shanholtz, Jr. and his wife Wanda of Capon Bridge, Jerry D. Shanholtz, Steven T. Shanholtz and his wife Candy all of Winchester, Va. and Bryan E. Shanholtz and his wife Michele of Capon Bridge; a brother, Allen P. Sirbaugh and his wife Kay of Capon Bridge; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Smith.
A private celebration of Elaine’s life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Promise Foundation, c/o Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funera Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
