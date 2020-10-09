Elgin Donald “Perky” Perkins, 91, of Slanesville, died peacefully at home under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Perky is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy; a son, Stephen Perkins; his brother, Arthur Perkins; and 2 sisters, Eleanor and Dorothy “Dud.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Danielle “Dani”; 2 sons, Jay (wife Debbie) Perkins of Missouri and Dr. George (wife Brittany) Williams, IV of Newport Richie, Fla.; 2 daughters, Terry LeClair of Adams, Mass. and Nancy (husband David) Williams of Bradenton, Fla. Perky is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Perky was born on October 15, 1928, in Shelburne, Mass., son of the late Glen Adrian Perkins and Bertha Irene (Dunnell) Perkins. After high school graduation, Perky was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served 3 years as a Corporal who had the responsibilities of a Supply Sergeant (that made him everybody’s friend). After his stint in the U.S. Army, Perky went to work for Massachusetts Power (now National Grid) from which he retired after 36 years. After retirement, Perky moved to Florida with his first wife, Nancy, who died soon after the move. It seemed Perky wasn’t meant to be alone, and he met and married Danielle “Dani” in 2012. They chose to make one more major move and come home to Dani’s hometown area of Slanesville. Perky loved the mountains of West Virginia and was glad to be here. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney with military honors accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, Slanesville with Pastor Steve Davis officiating.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757. (Please, no flowers.)
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.