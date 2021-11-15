V. Robin Collins

Verna Robin Collins, 63, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
Robin was born on July 13, 1958, in Falls Church, Va., the daughter of the late William Smith and Carlean E. Gray Shaw.
She owned and operated her own dog training service in Warrenton, Va. Robin enjoyed plants/gardening, being around dogs, cooking, and was very crafty as she loved scrapbooking, crocheting and coloring. Robin will be fondly remembered by friends and family for her playful sense of humor, being strong and generous toward others.
Surviving are her 2 children, son, William Smith and his wife Yana of Augusta and daughter, Davina Collins of Tampa, Fla.; her brother, Joseph Smith of Warrenton; 2 sisters, Amber Johnson of North Carolina and Nichole Shaw of Warrenton; 7 grandchildren, Daniel, Jenieve, Nathanial, Slade, Hannah, Katelyn and Kierston; 8 great-grandchildren, Theodore, Hazelynn, McKinley, Ivree, Dixie, Joelle, Jaxson and Carson and her loving companion Norman Collins.
A celebration of Robin’s life will be privately held.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
