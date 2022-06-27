Viola Mae (Keplinger) Mace, 95, of Petersburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Viola was born on March 25, 1927, in Lahmansville, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Clarence Preston Keplinger and Cora Emily (Dettinburn) Keplinger.
In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Coolidge T. Mace in 2004; an infant daughter, Joann Mace; 1 sister, Anna Merle Cook; and 1 brother, Victor R. Kepinger. Viola was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Viola is survived by 5 daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Shoemaker of Romney, Reva (Allan) Kile of Petersburg, Maxine (Terry) Foor of Romney, Judy (Shahrokh) Kordbacheh of Greensboro, NC and Tammy (Ali) Cheraghi of Germantown, Md.; 1 son, Thurman (Vicki) Mace of Moorefield; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viola was a graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1946. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church in Petersburg where she taught Sunday School and was a craft instructor for the youth for 25 years.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center for the excellent care given to her while she was a resident there.
Funeral service will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Schaeffer Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy George officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till time of service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in South Branch Valley Memorial Gardens in Petersburg.
Family suggests that memorials may be made to Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center, 127 Early Avenue, Petersburg, WV or Faith Assembly of God Church.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
