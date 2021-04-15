James was born March 16, 1929 in rural West Virginia and married Donna Badgwell of Oklahoma on Dec. 26, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna. He is survived by 3 children, Craig (Jerlyn) of Loveland, Colo., Scott of Fort Collins, Colo. and Jane (Jim) Fliehman of Bright, Ind. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Aaron Hartman, Nate Hartman, Kyle Fliehman and Alex (Allison) Fliehman; and brother Tom of West Virginia.
Jim graduated from the University of Notre Dame in June 1951, was commissioned in the Marine Corps and served a year in combat in Korea. He left the Marine Corps as a Captain and joined Procter & Gamble in 1954, retiring in 1990. After retiring, he served as a consultant with the United Nations Development Program in Thailand, Vietnam, Jamaica and the Bahamas, and as a Quality Systems consultant for several U.S. and international industrial firms.
Jim and Donna joined Northminster Presbyterian Church in 1955, where both served as Elders. Jim also served as moderator of the Presbytery of Cincinnati and in various leadership positions at the regional and national levels of the Presbyterian Church (USA). He died on Wed., April 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., May 1, 2021, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd., Cincinnati. The service will be followed immediately by a reception with the family in the Common Room of the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America, through danbeard.org/memorial or by mail at Dan Beard Council, 10078 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 4524l.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, Cincinnati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.