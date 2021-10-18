Richard K. "Dick" Lewis, 89, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Cumberland, Md. to the late Raymond and Helen Lewis of Romney.
Dick was a graduate of West Virginia University and was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 32 years of service as Chief Engineer of Conveyor Belting, World Wide. He then went to work for Blair Rubber where he served as the Executive Vice President.
Dick enjoyed golfing, hunting, painting, traveling and dreamed of prospecting for gold.
Dick is survived by his wife, Betty, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage; daughter, Susan (David) Nelson of Grosse Ile, Mich.; sons, William (Lori) Lewis of Canal Fulton and David (Kimberly) Lewis of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle Nelson, Lindsay Fercho, Jennifer Ammond, Mitchell Lewis, Nathan Lewis and Aubrey Lewis; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St. in Wadsworth, with Pastor Jane Piehl officiating. The family will receive friends 3 hours prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve or Sharon United Methodist Church. Facial coverings will be required.
