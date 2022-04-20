Obituary Candle

Charles Melbourne Bryan, 87, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.

Born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Charles I. Bryan and Hazel E. (Torreyson) Bryan. He served in the U.S. Navy in Korea.

All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.

