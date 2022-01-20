William Gerard Norton, Sr., fondly known as Jerry, of Paw Paw, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 81.
He was born May 20, 1940, in Cumberland, Md., and was the son of the late James “Jim” Norton and the late Patricia “Patty” Norton.
Jerry graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1959 and was married to his high school sweetheart, Juanita “Nita” Cowgill Norton, for 60 years. He is survived by his wife Juanita Norton; his son William “Billy” Gerard Norton, Jr. (Anne Norton) of Burke, Va.; his daughter Dana Lynne Ashcom (John Ashcom) of La Plata, Md.; his grandson, Philip Jennings Norton of Falls Church, Va.; his granddaughter, Amber Nicole Cooksey (Josh Cooksey) of La Plata; and his brother James Brown Norton (Barbara Norton) of Paw Paw.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Norton (Liz Norton) of Greenwood, Del.
After graduating high school, Jerry moved to Maryland and began his career as a printer for the United States Senate until his retirement in 1988. In 2004 he and his wife returned to his beloved home of Paw Paw.
Jerry enjoyed classic cars and spending time with his grandchildren. One of his favorite accomplishments was restoring a 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline. Driving the '46 in one of the Paw Paw Memorial Day Parades with his mother, Patty, in the passenger seat and his grandchildren, Philip and Amber, in the back seat was a day that brought him great pride and joy.
Jerry was full of life and he never met a stranger. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Dementia Society of America.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
