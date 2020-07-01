Marjorie Moore McFarland, 95, of Winchester, Va. died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Hayfield Assembly of God on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Bobby Basham and Hartley Wingfield. Interment will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Hayfield.
Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
