Terry Lee Weasenforth, 53, of Keyser, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident.
Born on June 23, 1967 in Cumberland, Md., he was a son of Donna Jean (Poland) Weasonforth Smith and the late Vernon L. Weasenforth.
Terry was employed with the union as sheet metal worker. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports, hunting and fishing and was avid Washington Redskin football fan. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Sarah D. Cash and husband Michael, Travis I. Moomau and Destinee Straughan; brothers, Randy Weasenforth, Mike Weasenforth, Bill Weasenforth and Scott Weasenforth and sister, Tracey Lea Weasenforth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hayden Cash, Zaleigh Moomau, Arya Cash and Jaxon Moomau.
A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held at the Markwood Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Jackson Harrison officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to services. A private committal will be held at a later date.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Arrangements are being handled by Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
