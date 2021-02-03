Natalie Spaid Oakes, 90, of High View, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Natalie was born on Aug. 28, 1930, in High View, a daughter of the late Ernest H. and Stella Seldon Spaid. She was a clerk at the National Geography and the Kiplinger Magazine in Washington, D.C. Natalie was a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View and a 1948 graduate of Capon Bridge High School.
Natalie married Howard L. Oakes on Aug. 24, 1952, in Washington D.C. Mr. Oakes died on Oct. 15, 2014.
Surviving are 3 sons, Ernest H. “Ernie” Oakes, Jeffrey H. Oakes both of Vero Beach, Fla. and Eric L Oakes of Walkersville, Md.; a daughter, Lynne O. Babcock of Clarksburg, Md.; a brother, Harry R. Spaid of High View and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Natalie was preceded in death by 2 brothers, E. Olan Spaid and Guy W. Spaid; and a sister, Christine Prentice.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Vanderlinden. Interment will be in the Timber Ridge Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.