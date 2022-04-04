Paul Maurice Wolfe, Jr., 63, of Augusta, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Va.
Paul was born on March 24, 1959, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Paul M. Wolfe, Sr. and Patricia A. Grapes Murphy. He was raised by his late grandparents, Alfred and Orfa Hott and Paul Bryan Wolfe. Paul worked in construction as a home builder for 36 years and was a member of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed camping, hunting, cooking, playing the board game Sequence, playing Dominoes, WVU sports, gardening, collecting antiques but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Paul married Lillian M. Quasney Wolfe on March 18, 1978, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 44 years are his 2 children, Nichole M. Mosher of Winchester, Va. and Paul M. Wolfe, III (Sara) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; 4 brothers, Shane Lee of Romney, Timmy and Danny Harless both of Baltimore, Md. And David Hott of Florida; 3 sisters, Paula Conway and Joan Kemp both of Baltimore and Angie Vacovsky of Moorefield; 6 grandchildren, Garret Brice, Perry Mosher, Natalie Colbank, Gavin Wolfe, Jarrett Smouse and Paul M. Wolfe, IV; and a great-grandson, Easton Brice.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bryan Wolfe and Al Hott; and a sister, Penny Marco.
Paul’s family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of Paul’s life at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Vernon Brey.
A time of food and fellowship will immediately follow the service at the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
